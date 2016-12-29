  1. Culture
Broadchurch season 3 trailer: David Tennant and Olivia Colman return for one final series

The final run is said to focus on a sexual assault investigation

Next year will bring television viewers a brand new series of ITV crime mystery Broadchurch, and a first look teases more doom and gloom for residents.

Series three will be the show's final outing, a decision made by head writer Chris Chibnall.

While the first two instalments focused on the murder of young Danny Latimer, series three is said to be surrounding a sexual assault investigation.  

Olivia Colman and David Tennant will reprise their lead roles of Detectives Miller and Hardy alongside the supporting cast Arthur Darvill (vicar Paul Coates), Carolyn Pickles (newspaper editor Maggie Radcliffe), as well as Jodie Whittaker and Andrew Buchan who played the role of Danny's bereaved parents, Beth and Mark.

New cast additions include Sarah Parish, Roy Hudd and former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondalgh. Sir Lenny Henry will also appear.

"Broadchurch's final chapter looks at the emotional cost to all of those involved and the irreparable damage to friendships and relationships," said ITV.

Once Broadchurch ends, the show's creator Chris Chibnall will be departing ITV for rival channel BBC where he'll replace Steven Moffat as the head writer of Doctor Who.

The first series earned smash ratings when it first aired in 2013 and, despite the second series' dip in quality in 2015, the series continued to pull in healthy figures.

On the third and final run, Chibnall said: "I hope it's a compelling and emotional farewell to a world and show that means so much to me."

Broadchurch is expected to air early 2017. It'll air in the US on BBC America.

