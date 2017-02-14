Carpool Karaoke: The Series trailer teases some bizarre pairings

Carpool Karaoke, a viral hit so popular it will likely become the first chat show segment to run for president in 2020, has released its first trailer as a standalone show going out through Apple Music.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series will build on the James Corden Late Late Show segment, pairing celebrities with other celebrities (as opposed to just with Corden) and actually reaching a few destinations.

The trailer forms some unlikely duos including Billy Eichner and Metallica, Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane and John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal.

Corden will still feature on occasion (and gets a co-creator and executive producer credit on the show), the series coming soon to Apple Music.