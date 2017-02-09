The Chef's Table season 3 trailer is here to make your dinner look sad

Chef’s Table is pure escapism. It’s completely detached from reality and doesn’t have a shred of self-awareness. It’s a bearded dude exuberantly sprinkling wild micro mushrooms over a piece of elk salted with crystallised tears next to a lake in stunning HD with hazy colour grading. It takes food so very seriously - to the point of absurdity - and I wouldn’t change a thing about it.

I’m delighted, then, that it will return on 17 February for a third season, having searched far and wide for even more unorthodox restaurants and sage, zen-like chefs.

Today, Netflix dropped the first trailer for it, teasing some upcoming ‘moose lips shchi’ (I had to Google, shchi is a Russian style cabbage soup) and in particular drawing attention to Jeong Kwan, who is not a chef but a monk who just happens to cook incredible food for her monastery.

Here are the chefs featured this season and a little about them, as per Netflix:

Jeong Kwan, Baekyasa Temple (South Korea)

Jeong Kwan is considered one of the unsung geniuses of cooking by many of the world’s greatest chefs, including Rene Redzepi and Eric Ripert. But Kwan doesn’t have a restaurant, because she’s a Buddhist monk, and her cooking takes places at her temple, Baekyansa, two hours south of Seoul, South Korea. There, Kwan works with the land (and with periods of time that would make most restaurants jealous) producing exquisite jewels of vegetarian and vegan cuisine she serves to guests. Temple cuisine, of which Kwan is a master, was the original ‘farm-to-table’ movement, where spiritual Buddhists were foraging, fermenting, dehydrating and cooking seasonally in a way that has become popular the world over. At her temple, she makes her own soy sauce (10 years in the making), chili paste, bean paste and kimchi. Many consider Kwan’s style of cooking to be the way forward in a world where eating meat is not sustainable.

Vladimir Muhkin, White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)

Vladimir Mukhin is the most important and celebrated chef in Russia. Ranked 23rd in the world, Muhkin’s Alice in Wonderland themed restaurant White Rabbit overlooks historic Moscow, but his cuisine is anything but traditional. Avoiding communist-era recipes, Mukhin has reimagined a Russian cuisine in the mold of the world’s great avant-garde restaurants — a reinvented borscht soup is served with beans, fried fish, sour cream and turnip chips, for example. In fact, Mukhin considers it his duty to introduce and explain Russian food to the rest of the world. For him, it’s not all bland food, caviar and vodka.

Tim Raue, Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

Tim Raue is an unlikely success story. Born in Berlin, his parents separated when he was little, and as a young man he was beaten by his father, sometimes for hours at a time. Running away from home, Raue joined the rough and tumble graffiti gang 36 Boys, where he was the only German in a group of Turks, Greeks and Arabs who accepted him because he was especially ruthless. Fighting on the street led to drug and alcohol problems, but Raue flashed artistic talent, and eventually found his way to an apprenticeship in the kitchen. There, he flourished — not unlike fighting on the street, being in the kitchen was all about ‘the moment.’ How he became a 2-Michelin star chef, a multicultural reflection of Berlin’s own diverse mix of cultures post-Wall is a whole other story. Today, Raue runs a number of Berlin’s most successful restaurants, including his Asian-inspired Restaurant Tim Raue (52 on the World’s Best Restaurants list), as well as the traditionally German Soupe Populaire, focused on Prussian and old-school German dishes.

Virgilio Martinez, Central (Lima, Peru)

Virgilio Martinez is a young gun chef that’s rapidly become an international superstar. His restaurant, Central in Lima, Peru, is on fire, and is now regarded as the 4th best restaurant in the world.

Ivan Orkin, Ivan Ramen (New York, NY)

Ivan Orkin was a smartass corporate chef working in Westchester County when tragedy struck — his wife, the mother of his young child, pregnant with the couple’s second kid, passed away unexpectedly. Trying to put the pieces of his life back together, Orkin found himself traveling to Tokyo often to visit the grandparents of his son, Isaac. On a blind date at a ramen shop, Orkin met the new love of his life — his second wife, a Japanese native. Living with her in Tokyo, Orkin developed an obsession for ramen, the traditional (and difficult to master) noodle soup dish. Spending the majority of his time as a stay-at-home dad while his wife worked, he began to develop his own version of the dish — homemade rye noodles and utilizing two types of stock — and, against all odds (a true first in Japanese culinary history), this smart-alecky New Yorker opened a wildly successful ramen shop in Tokyo.

Nancy Silverton, Osteria Mozza, (Los Angeles, CA)

Nancy Silverton is one of America’s finest bakers, one of the world’s finest pizzaolos, has written a definitive cookbook on sandwiches, has won the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the country has started a culinary empire with Mario Batali, and so many more things. In short, Nancy Silverton is a Los Angeles treasure. Silverton follows in the footsteps of Alice Waters, Jonathan Waxman and Wolfgang Puck in creating simple, delicious, seasonal food with heart and soul.