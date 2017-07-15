Peter Capaldi’s tenure as the Doctor in long-running BBC series Doctor Who is coming to an end with his successor on the cusp of being announced.
The channel confirmed it was to reveal the identity of the new Time Lord after the Wimbledon men’s single finals tomorrow afternoon (16 July), sending fans into overdrive guessing who that person could be.
Ever since Capaldi announced he was to step down from the role in January, many names have been bandied around with reports suggesting producers were looking to cast the first ever female incarnation of the classic character.
Below we take a look at the latest odds predicting who will be inducted into the BBC history books (courtesy of Ladbrokes).
Jodie Whittaker – 6/4 joint-favourite
The Huddersfield actress has now emerged as the surprise favourite to score the role of the 13th Doctor. Her profile has risen considerably over the past few years thanks to her role as the bereaved Latimer mother in ITV’s Broadchurch – with that show’s creator, Chris Chibnall, coming on board as Doctor Who’s lead writer, could he be bringing Whittaker along with him?
Kris Marshall – 6/4 joint-favourite
Speculation has been rife over Marshall’s potential casting as the Time Lord ever since he stepped down as the lead in popular BBC series Death In Paradise.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – 6/1
The Fleabag star recently fuelled speculation when acting oddly coy when asked if she could be the first female Doctor. Despite her agents appearing to pour water on the notion, the actress – who will next be seen in the Han Solo prequel – simply cannot be ruled out.
Tom Rosenthal – 6/1
British comedian Tom – son of sports presenter Jim – has cut his teeth on comedy show Plebs and Friday Night Dinner. But if these odds are to be believed, he could be graduating to a BBC teatime slot as one of the most famous characters in TV history.
David Harewood – 20/1
A late addition to the race, 51-year-old actor – whose recent credits include Homeland and Supergirl – could prove a worthy successor to Capaldi and become the first black Time Lord.
James Norton – 20/1
Best known for Happy Valley, Grantchester and War & Peace, he guest-starred in a Doctor Who episode back in 2013. In the actor’s own words: “My character met a fairly gruesome end in my Doctor Who episode. Maybe they could quietly recast me as someone else.”
Michaela Coel – 20/1
The writer and star of award-winning drama Chewing Gum may have denied the rumours she’ll be stepping into Capaldi’s shoes, but it hasn’t stopped the punters placing their faith in her.
Tilda Swinton – 20/1
The Oscar-wininng actress, whose list of credits include Michael Clayton, Burn After Reading and Netflix film Okja, was a surprise frontrunner early on but her odds have since drifted. Still, it would be a thrill to see the BBC series injected with a dose of Hollywood.
The 13th Doctor will be announced on BBC One tomorrow (16 July) after the Wimbledon men’s singles final.
- More about:
- Doctor Who
- Peter Capaldi