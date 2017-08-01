There may have been excitement aplenty (and some of the usual misogynistic whining) about Jodie Whittaker's announcement as the next Doctor, but don't get too hyped.

You'll have to wait a fair while until her iteration of the classic character actually hits screens; though she'll make her initial debut in the closing moments of this year's Christmas special, series 11 isn't set to debut until late 2018.

The new series will see some other major changes, too. Broadchurch writer/creator Chris Chibnall will replace Steven Moffat, who hinted at a possible series 11 premiere date in Doctor Who Magazine (via Digital Spy).

Explaining that he stayed with the Doctor Who team until the Christmas 2017 special to ensure Chibnall's availability, he added: "The alternative might have been to have had no Doctor Who at all between Christmas 2015 and the autumn of 2018."

Of course, it won't be 100% official until it comes straight from the BBC itself, but it's not the first time this air date, in particular, has been floated around.

Doctor Who Christmas Special Trailer

Series 11 will also see the introduction of a new companion, since Pearl Mackie has confirmed she won't return as Bill Potts for the new series.

The Christmas special, 'Twice Upon a Time', will see Capaldi's last outing as the Doctor.