Donald Trump hits out at Arnold Schwarzenegger after Celebrity Apprentice ratings drop

Earlier this week, the debut episode of Celebrity Apprentice with Arnold Schwarzenegger debuted in the US, taking over from future President Donald Trump.

As he does regularly, Trump took to Twitter to make his Presidential declaration about the show’s ratings drop, saying he got “destroyed” while adding that Schwarzenegger “supported Kasich & Hillary.”

Back in September 2015, when the Terminator actor was originally announced as the show’s new host, Trump tweeted: “He’ll be great & will raise lots of $ for charity”.

The former Governor of California brought in 4.93 million viewers: Trump’s debut episode in 2008 was watched by 11.08 million, his last attracting 6.1 million.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 January 2017 being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 January 2017

Schwarzenegger unveiled his Celebrity Apprentice catchphrase during the debut episode: “You're terminated. Get to the chopper.”

The first part, as many will know, references Arnie’s 1984 film The Terminator, while the second comes from the 1987 sci-fi action film Predator. Throughout the show, there were various references to his past Hollywood endeavours.

The first episode of the eighth series aired on Monday, 2 January, with Tyra Banks guest starring as an advisor to the two competing teams. YouTube personality Carrie Keagan was the first to be “terminated” from the show, with a helicopter picking her up.