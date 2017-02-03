Following Donald Trump’s executive order stopping persons from seven predominantly-Muslim countries from entering the United States, tensions are high around the world.

Extraordinarily, Budweiser released one of the most perfectly-timed adverts in recent memory: a one-minute clip telling the tale of co-founder Adolphus Busch’s travels to America.

Titled “Born the Hard Way,” the incredible looking 60-send clip focusses on the German man’s journey in 1857, with people telling him “You’re not wanted here, go back home!” after landing on American soil.

After settling in St. Louis, Busch meets Budweiser co-founder Eberhard Anheuser, and together they form Anheuser-Busch who produce Budweiser.

“This commercial shows the start of Budweiser’s journey,” Anheuser-Busch’s vice president, Ricardo Marques, said in a statement. “And while it is set in the 1800’s, it’s a story we believe will resonate with today’s entrepreneurial generation — those who continue strive for their dreams.”

Considering the lavishly produced advert would have taken months to film and prepare, it’s remarkable how - only one day after Trump’s contentious executive order - the advert was released.

Some Trump supporters have taken the advert to be a jibe against their President, one conservative ‘news’ organisation calling the advert ‘DISGUSTING,’ saying it ‘bashes’ Trump.

But, as that headline continues, ‘they’re paying for it BIG TIME’ as members of their community have started the hashtag #BoycottBudweiser.

Another publication claims stocks for Anheuser Busch Inbev have ‘plummeted’, as ADR fell 0.22% that day. Today, however, stocks are ‘rebounding’ with an increase of 0.13%.

Figures from the last week on Anheuser Busch Inbev stocks have actually been remarkably stable over the last week. Go figure.