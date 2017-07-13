Donald Trump Jr lands Time cover following Russia email leak

Donald Trump Jr. has landed the cover of Time after he controversially leaked his emails revealing a private collusion with Russia to acquire "incriminating" information on his father's presidential rival Hillary Clinton.

The new magazine cover is emblazoned with the face of the President's son as well as contents of the emails with a Kremlin-affiliated lawyer in June 2016.

"Red Handed" can be read on the issue's cover alongside the highlighted words "i love it" taken from Don Jr's now-infamous reply: "...and if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."

The story has generated shock around the world heightened even further by the fact that Don Jr. himself leaked the emails via his Twitter account on tuesday (11 July) after they were initially reported by The New York Times.

“The most pressing question of our time might be: How bad is it?” writer David Von Drehle asks in the piece featured in the magazine's latest issue.

The piece describes the email as the “smoking bullet” which hints at a stone-cold link between Trump's presidential campaign and the involvement of Russia in the outcome of the election.

US talk show host Stephen Colbert reacted to the news by offering a formal apology to one of Trump's other sons, Eric.