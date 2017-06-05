  1. Culture
President Trump is literally tweeting at the TV

President Donald Trump addresses the Ford's Theatre Gala, an annual charity event to honor the legacy of President Abraham Lincoln, in Washington Reuters

Donald Trump's early morning tweets have become a daily source of amusement and anxiety, the president nearly always starting the day with a string of vitriolic statements of often entirely unpredictable topic.

Today he continued with the resurrection of his travel ban, sorry, 'TRAVEL BAN', saying in light of the London terror attacks: "In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe."

He then tweeted at Fox & Friends, presumably while watching the daily show of which he is a fan, much like an archetypal mum would during her favourite chat show.

Trump has a history of being provoked into tweeting based on what is on the television in front of him, there having previously been compelling evidence that he riffs on Fox News chyrons.

