President Trump is literally tweeting at the TV

Donald Trump's early morning tweets have become a daily source of amusement and anxiety, the president nearly always starting the day with a string of vitriolic statements of often entirely unpredictable topic.

Today he continued with the resurrection of his travel ban, sorry, 'TRAVEL BAN', saying in light of the London terror attacks: "In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe."

He then tweeted at Fox & Friends, presumably while watching the daily show of which he is a fan, much like an archetypal mum would during her favourite chat show.

.@foxandfriends Dems are taking forever to approve my people, including Ambassadors. They are nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS! Want approvals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Trump has a history of being provoked into tweeting based on what is on the television in front of him, there having previously been compelling evidence that he riffs on Fox News chyrons.