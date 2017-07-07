During a joint press conference with Polish president Andrzej Duda on Thursday, President Trump suggested that NBC should cover him favourably because of the financial tie they share through The Apprentice.

During a response to a press question about CNN's coverage of the origin of the repurposed wrestling GIF Trump tweeted, the president said: "NBC is equally as bad, despite the fact that I made them a fortune with The Apprentice, but they forgot that."

In the same breath, he extolled the honesty and fairness of the press.

Trump and Polish president Duda connect over disapproval for 'fake news'

"CNN has really taken it too seriously," he continued. "I think they’ve hurt themselves badly, very, very badly.

"And what we want to see in the United States is honest, beautiful, free, but honest press. We want to see fair press. I think it’s a very important thing. We don’t want fake news."

Trump's continued attack on the media comes at a time when Poland still struggles with basic press freedoms.

The POTUS will meet Russian president Vladimir Putin for the first time today, as world leaders head to Hamburg, Germany for a G20 summit.