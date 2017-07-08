EastEnders writers have been accused of going one step too far by fans after an apparent plot twist involving incest.

Last night's episode (7 July) of the popular BBC soap saw the shock revelation that the father of character Bernadette Taylor's unborn baby is her half brother Keanu.

Character Karen Taylor has been attempting to discover who the father of her 15-year-old daughter's baby is since Monday's episode, but fans couldn't quite believe the storyline development.

The episode showed Karen learn the news after overhearing her son promise her daughter - his half sister - he would support the baby financially and keep his identity as the father a secret.

Fans expressed their shock on social media.

Surely EastEnders aren't going down the incest route? It will truly be a new low. #eastenders — Lesley Cooke (@lesley777) July 7, 2017

You know #EastEnders is scraping the barrel when they bring out an incest baby storyline — Leanne🙃 (@Leannejc19) July 7, 2017

Maybe Keanu isn't the Dad but is going to support her- if not their incest is grim #EastEnders — Owen (@TheOwenChild) July 7, 2017

However, some believe the writers are pulling the wool over the viewer's eyes and that Keanu may be covering for the real father.

Ok I don't think it's an incest baby it has to be a red herring #EastEnders — Is my name Moses? (@Trixylove19) July 7, 2017

EastEnders continues on BBC One this Monday at 8pm.