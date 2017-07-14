Black Mirror fans might be slightly disappointed that the latest season, a massive step up for the show, only received three nominations at this year's Emmys, but they'll no doubt be pleased that two of them were for cherished episode 'San Junipero'.

The 80s-set, neon-dripped episode was the standout one for many, beautifully crafted and slightly more hopeful than a typical episode.

Charlie Brooker was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for the Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis-starring instalment, which is also up for Outstanding TV Movie.

The latter is a little surprising given 'San Junipero' clocks in at only 61 minutes, hardly feature-length in comparison to say, Sherlock's 'The Lying Detective' which was also nominated at has a runtime of 89 minutes.

Black Mirror's other nod is Outstanding Cinematography for 'Nosedive', the Bryce Dallas Howard-starring episode (and my favourite), which depicted a future where humans are subject to 'out of 5' star ratings from their peers.

Stephen Colbert will host the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which for once won't be dominated by Game of Thrones, with Atlanta and Westworld likely to pick up key awards.