I think we all owe Australia a gargantuan apology after last night's Eurovision Song Contest.

As it turns out, the man draped in an Australian flag who streaked across the stage to show his bare butt to the world while last year's winner, Jamal, performed her new single, wasn't actually Australian.

His identity has now been confirmed by multiple sources to be the highly controversial Ukrainian prankster Vitalii Sediuk, who is known for harassing celebrities such as Brad Pitt, Miranda Kerr, and Kim Kardashian at red carpet events.

In 2013, he managed to sneak into the Grammy Awards without the proper journalistic credentials, before storming the stage and attempting to accept an award given to Adele.

Sediuk snapped a photo of himself with the Australian flag at the event on his Instagram story, though he was swiftly removed by security after taking to the Eurovision stage.

This guy is not an Aussie. His name is Vitalii Sediuk a Ukrainian serial pest #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/gt6a8D83UN — Ray Morrow (@Morrow84Morrow) May 13, 2017



Apologies to all the great Australia jokes that are now instantly irrelevant.