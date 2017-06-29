Animated comedy F Is for Family has been renewed for a third season by Netflix.

Co-creator, the comedian Bill Burr, confirmed the news on social media almost a month after the launch of season two.

The adult comedy, inspired by the life experiences of stand-up comic Burr, features the voice talent of Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell.

F Is for Family began life in 2014 and is just one of Netflix's many critically-acclaimed original comedy shows including the likes of Master of None, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and fellow adult animation BoJack Horseman.

Netflix hasn't been so kind to some of its other properties recently having cancelled Baz Luhrmann's hip-hop drama The Get Down and Sense8 from the Wachowskis.

Recent TV shows have proved there is still an audience for adult animated comedies with the popularity of Archer, the aforementioned BoJack as well as Adult Swim series Rick and Morty, the third season of which has been delayed.