A man filmed in a shocking road rage incident has been identified as Fergus Beeley, a producer who has worked on several nature documentaries with Sir David Attenborough.

Beeley was filmed telling a family with an 11-year-old child in the car that he was placing them under citizen's arrest and saying he "wanted them dead".

He repeatedly told the family that they had "assaulted him", calling them "w***ers" and telling the mother that she was an "old s**t", after she was hearing accusing him of claiming to be an undercover police officer.

"Get back in the car before you die," he told them, before screaming at the child that he was placing him under citizen's arrest and manhandling the father.

( Screenshot )

The extraordinary footage was caught by Simon Gale, 33, who was driving one of the cars involved in the incident.

He claimed that Beeley became enraged when a car from the inside lane attempted to pull into the middle lane and crashed with his family's car.

He also claims that Beeley grabbed hold of him around the throat and "raised his fist in a threatening manner", and attempted to push his mother-in-law towards oncoming traffic.

"It was quite a scary thing," he said. "He flew into an absolutely raving state. When he got out of the car he demanded: 'Do you know who I am?' and when I said I didn't he grabbed me and pushed me against the car."

He said that it wasn't until police arrived and insurance details were exchanged that the family saw his name and realised who he was.

BBC Wages







11 show all BBC Wages



















1/11 Graham Norton PA

2/11 John Humphrys pa

3/11 Huw Edwards PA

4/11 Steve Wright PA

5/11 Laura Kuenssberg PA

6/11 Alan Shearer PA

7/11 Andrew Marr Getty

8/11 Danny Dyer Getty

9/11 Adam Woodyatt Getty

10/11 Peter Capaldi PA

11/11 Alex Jones

"My son was so scared that he actually ended up sleeping in our room last night, he's very shaken," he said.

Beeley is an award-winning film-maker who has produced some of Sir Attenborough's most acclaimed BBC documantaries, including Planet Earth and Life of Birds.

The producer has worked on several shows with Sir David Attenborough (Facebook)

His Linkedin profile suggests that he has worked with the beloved naturalist and broadcaster for the past 25 years.

A BBC source told the Metro that Beeley is not currently an employee of the corporation and so it would not be commenting on the story.

Police said the two men involved in the incident decided not to pursue a complaint.