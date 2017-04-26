With the wait for season seven of Game of Thrones having felt like an eternity, fans have been entertaining themselves by speculating over what’s going to happen. One popular theory spawns from a prophecy about Cersei Lannister, the current Queen upon the Iron Throne.

While we’ve done an in-depth analysis of the theory, in short, it claims Cersei’s younger brother — or valonqar — shall “wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.”

As many fans originally suspected, the most obvious candidate is Tyrion Lannister. However, for Game of Thrones, that sure seems a tad too simple. Instead, many believe her twin, Jaime, born just second after her, may be Cersei’s killer.

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has finally been asked about the theory, telling Harpers Bazaar: ”I heard that theory, and it absolutely makes sense. It would be a perfect little nod. But who knows?

"You'll have to watch the show [laughs]. It's a good theory. I always thought maybe it's too neat, but who knows?”

1/15 First up is The Hound, who has a rough round the edges look that suggests he has taken up the Brotherhood without banners on their offer to join them. Excitingly, it looks as though he's headed into snowier territory with them to fight "the cold winds rising in the North".

2/15 Daeanerys and entourage arrive in Westeros. Is she looking up at Dragonstone, Targaryen stronghold and her new home?

3/15 Jon looks to be in a crypt and slightly sad (even for him). Is he learning about his true parentage at Winterfell?

4/15 Despite it involving the annually boring Sam and Gilly, this image is the most telling of them all. Reddit has, of course, already decoded what she is reading - a passage from The World of Ice and Fire. Specifically, it says: "and the followers of The Lord of Light claim that this hero was named Azor Ahai, and prophesy his return." This regards a very popular fan theory that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai, the chosen one.

5/15 Lyanna Mormont speaks at Winterfell. Being incredibly level-headed for her age, is she supporting Jon's assessment that the real battle is with the White Walkers? Littlefinger conspires in the background.

6/15 Meera looks tired from dragging Bran's ass through the snow. But, looking up, have they finally reached The Wall?

7/15 Arya is back but why is she in a tavern? Your guess is as good as mine here.

8/15 Littlefinger talks to Sansa in Winterfell, no doubt trying to turn her against one of her siblings.

9/15 Tormund and Brienne. Get a room already!

10/15 Ser Davos remains at Jon's side, which is nice. He's gotten himself a nice winter fur too!

11/15 Cersei and (a dispirited?) Jaime listen in the Throne room. Possibly to a Stark or Targaryen emissary explaining the White Walker threat?

12/15 Daenerys in her new Targ outfit in the Dragonstone throne room.

13/15 New threads for Varys

14/15 Little to read on Tyrion.

15/15 Same goes for Missandei, who faithfully remains at Daenerys' side in Westeros.

For those who, like Coster-Waldau, believe the theory really is ‘too neat’, some fans have recently begun speculating that Jon Snow will be the one to kill Cersei.

Game of Thrones returns 16 July on HBO and 17 July Sky Atlantic.