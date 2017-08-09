  1. Culture
Game of Thrones season 7: New theory hints at the character that will next betray Daenerys

A prophecy from the book states the Mother of Dragons will be betrayed 'for love'

The latest theory surrounding HBO series Game of Thrones concerns Daenerys and is centred on a key moment from George R.R. Martin's source material.

Avid readers may recall a prophecy told to the Mother of Dragons in Qarth that she will be betrayed three times - once for blood, once for gold and once for love.

While the actual prophecy has never manifested in the series, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have included two of the betrayals in past seasons: once for blood (Mirri Maz Duur kills her unborn child to save Khal Drogo's life) and once for gold (Jorah was a spy for Robert Baratheon).

A new theory hints at who will betray Daenerys for love, something fans think may have been alluded to in the show's latest episode, 'The Spoils of War.'

Tyrion Lannister watched on as Jaime charged the Mother of Dragons with a spear, uttering the word, “Flee, you idiot.” While not exactly a term of endearment, it's not stretch to assume Tyrion still bears love for his brother, especially considering it was Jaime who set him free from King's Landing when he faced execution for Joffrey's death. Tyrion hasn't had much to do these past few seasons but it's certain his love for Jaime and loyalty to Dany is going to be tested before the season is out.

Esquire.com takes that theory one step further by arguing that, if Tyrion turns out to be a Targaryen, his lineage could save him should he be sentenced to death by fire for betraying Daenerys.

Another character that fans believe could betray Daenerys for love is Missandei - if Grey Worm is taken prisoner by the Greyjoys at Casterly Rock, perhaps the loyalty of Dany's aide could be tested.  

Game of Thrones airs in the US on HBO every Sunday where it is simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic at 2am. It is repeated that same evening on both Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

