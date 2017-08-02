  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 script leak: Spoilers from HBO's 'compromised information' you probably shouldn't read

If the synopsis is real, it's going to be one hell of an episode

Click to follow
The Independent Culture

Popular videos

HBO has done a good job of protecting its most prized possession, Game of Thrones season 7, from hackers thus far - certainly better than with season 6 - but this week it suffered a minor blow.

Episode 4, 'The Spoils of War,' doesn't appear to have been stolen, but a very detailed synopsis of the script has, with HBO confirming that it has "experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information".

It's unfortunate, as many fans won't actually want to read spoilers for the episode, but now they're out there they are difficult to resist.

We've read the alleged synopsis and, if it is to be believed, it depicts a busy and eventful episode, here are its most intriguing moments:

*Last chance to click away if you can wait until Sunday*

  • Read more

GoT ep3 review: The Lannisters make this show what it is

The seeds are sown for Jon and Daenerys to hook up

In the cave beneath Dragonstone where Jon is mining dragonglass, the "seeds of mutual attraction" are sown. Jon apparently helps Dany down into the cave by the hand at one point, and Davos later asks Jon what he thinks of her, hinting at an attraction, to which Jon says there is no time for such things. Etchings by the First Men of White Walkers and the Night King are discovered in the dragonglass, helping Jon convince Dany he's telling the truth.

Arya returns to Winterfell

She is reunited with Sansa and Bran, but the sisters don't embrace and their brother is still in a catatonic, zen state. Bran, aka the Three-Eyed Raven, creeps Littlefinger out by repeating quotes of his he never actually witnessed, e.g. "chaos is a ladder".

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

  • 1/44 Rory McCann

    Getty Images

  • 2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

  • 3/44 Cersei Lannister

  • 4/44 Lena Headey

    Getty Images

  • 5/44 Tyrion Lannister

  • 6/44 Peter Dinklage

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

  • 8/44 Emilia Clarke

    Getty Images

  • 9/44 Jon Snow

  • 10/44 Kit Harington

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/44 Sansa Stark

  • 12/44 Sophie Turner

    Getty Images

  • 13/44 Jaime Lannister

  • 14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    Getty Images

  • 15/44 Arya Stark

  • 16/44 Maisie Williams

    Getty Images

  • 17/44 Theon Greyjoy

  • 18/44 Alfie Allen

    Getty Images

  • 19/44 Brienne of Tarth

  • 20/44 Gwendoline Christie

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/44 Bran Stark

  • 22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright

    Getty Images

  • 23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

  • 24/44 Aidan Gillen

    Getty Images

  • 25/44 Missandei

  • 26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel

    Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

  • 27/44 Varys

  • 28/44 Conleth Hill

    Getty Images

  • 29/44 Melisandre

  • 30/44 Carice von Houten

    Getty Images

  • 31/44 Samwell Tarly

  • 32/44 John Bradley

    Getty Images

  • 33/44 Gilly

  • 34/44 Hannah Murray

    Getty Images for Turner

  • 35/44 Jorah Mormont

  • 36/44 Iain Glen

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 37/44 Davos Seaworth

  • 38/44 Liam Cunningham

    Getty Images

  • 39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

  • 40/44 Kristofer Hivju

    Getty Images

  • 41/44 Bronn

  • 42/44 Jerome Flynn

    Getty Images for BFI

  • 43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

  • 44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

There's news on that dagger

It's been teased in earlier episodes, and in ep4 Littlefinger allegedly gives it to Bran, the knife that an assassin tried to kill him with way back in season 1. Bran has no use for it, disabled as he is, and entrusts it to Arya.

There's a massive showdown between the Dothraki and the Lannisters feat. Drogon

Against Jon's advice, Dany launches a full-scale attack on the Lannister army as they leave Highgarden with a wagon train of treasure (presumably the titular "Spoils of War"). Drogon is injured by Qyburn's massive crossbow thing, but not fatally, and Jaime charges at him and Drogon, as Tyrion looks on from a way away, saying "Oh, you fucking idiot" (!). He avoids the dragon's fire by inches thanks to Bronn.

Game of Thrones season 7 continues on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV on Sunday nights.

Follow Independent Culture on Facebook for all the latest on Film, TV, Music, and more.

Comments