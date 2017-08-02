HBO has done a good job of protecting its most prized possession, Game of Thrones season 7, from hackers thus far - certainly better than with season 6 - but this week it suffered a minor blow.

Episode 4, 'The Spoils of War,' doesn't appear to have been stolen, but a very detailed synopsis of the script has, with HBO confirming that it has "experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information".

It's unfortunate, as many fans won't actually want to read spoilers for the episode, but now they're out there they are difficult to resist.

We've read the alleged synopsis and, if it is to be believed, it depicts a busy and eventful episode, here are its most intriguing moments:

*Last chance to click away if you can wait until Sunday*

The seeds are sown for Jon and Daenerys to hook up

In the cave beneath Dragonstone where Jon is mining dragonglass, the "seeds of mutual attraction" are sown. Jon apparently helps Dany down into the cave by the hand at one point, and Davos later asks Jon what he thinks of her, hinting at an attraction, to which Jon says there is no time for such things. Etchings by the First Men of White Walkers and the Night King are discovered in the dragonglass, helping Jon convince Dany he's telling the truth.

Arya returns to Winterfell

She is reunited with Sansa and Bran, but the sisters don't embrace and their brother is still in a catatonic, zen state. Bran, aka the Three-Eyed Raven, creeps Littlefinger out by repeating quotes of his he never actually witnessed, e.g. "chaos is a ladder".

There's news on that dagger

It's been teased in earlier episodes, and in ep4 Littlefinger allegedly gives it to Bran, the knife that an assassin tried to kill him with way back in season 1. Bran has no use for it, disabled as he is, and entrusts it to Arya.

There's a massive showdown between the Dothraki and the Lannisters feat. Drogon

Against Jon's advice, Dany launches a full-scale attack on the Lannister army as they leave Highgarden with a wagon train of treasure (presumably the titular "Spoils of War"). Drogon is injured by Qyburn's massive crossbow thing, but not fatally, and Jaime charges at him and Drogon, as Tyrion looks on from a way away, saying "Oh, you fucking idiot" (!). He avoids the dragon's fire by inches thanks to Bronn.

Game of Thrones season 7 continues on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV on Sunday nights.

