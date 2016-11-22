Game of Thrones starts filming a battle in Spain this week that is set to take three weeks to get in the can and fill between a quarter and a third of the four episode of season 7.

It sees Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Ser Bronn of the Blackwater leading a band of soldiers and wagons, with many more of both expected to be added using VFX (there was some green screen on set).

Hi-res images of filming were posted on online by Game of Thrones fan @RickZornow (via Watchers on the Wall), but it was a new image from the shoot the week before at Trujillo Castle that proved to be the most revealing.

It sees Jaime carrying a new sword, which has been identified as none other than Widow’s Wail, his late illegitimate son King Joffrey’s Valerian steel blade.

Widow’s Wail is one of two swords made from Ice, the greatsword of House Stark - the other? Oathkeeper.

As you probably remember, Oathkeeper was given to Brienne of Tarth (twice) by Jaime, and the two swords are destined to be reunited. It’s possible this will be in battle, but more likely the pair will stop fighting on opposing sides (Jaime will likely switch) and possibly even admit feelings for each other.

It’s also possible that, fittingly, the House Stark-originated swords will be used to protect Ned’s children; Brienne is already watching over Sansa, while Jaime owes Bran a debt for pushing him out the window back in season one.

Game of Thrones season 7 is expected to arrive on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in summer 2017.

