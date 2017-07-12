A flurry of bets on a Game of Thrones season 7 plot point appears to suggest that it has leaked, with Betway closing the market this afternoon.

*Spoiler Unsullied GoT fans may want to click away now*

Betway has suspended betting on their ‘Who Will Sit on the Iron Throne at end of Series 7’ market "after a series of telling wagers on Cersei Lannister to hold the throne were placed."

Reported to be mainly German accounts, the wave of bets came less than a week before the new season launches, its most leak-sensitive period.

“It appears somebody, possibly in Germany, is in the know and we’ve had to suspend betting on Cersei Lannister in our ‘Who Will Sit on the Iron Throne at end of Series’ market," a Betway spokesperson commented.

This will come as a surprise to those fans expecting Cersei to die this season, possibly at the hands of her brother and love, Jaime Lannister.

All may not be as it seems when it comes to Game of Thrones spoilers however, as Kit Harington has revealed that the cast shot fake scenes to throw off paparazzi.