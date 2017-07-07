The white walkers are the biggest threat to Jon Snow/Stark heading into Game of Thrones season 7, but at least he's aware of its magnitude.

An issue perhaps going under his radar right now is unfolding in Winterfell itself, where the always petulant Sansa seems to be irked by Jon being declared King in the North, spurred on by the manipulative Littlefinger.

The situation is set to escalate as the season progresses.

“There is definite tension between them right from the first scene,” Kit Harington told Entertainment Weekly.

“There are the same problems - she questions his decisions and command; he doesn’t listen to her. But as far as where that goes or takes them or how dark it can get, we’ll see.

"It gets past sibling squabbling, it gets into two people power struggling."

Sansa could cause some serious damage here, perhaps only realising she has been a pawn in a Littlefinger plan when it's too late, though perhaps her sister Arya will talk sense into her when returns?

Speaking of Arya, actor Maisie Williams interviewed Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) for Net-A-Porter this week, musing of their characters: “I think if they ever met again, one of them would end up dead."

Headey agreed: "Surely Arya would kill Cersei? Arya’s such a little fiend that she would find a way. Look, she f****** wears people’s faces."

Game of Thrones season 7 arrives 16 July.