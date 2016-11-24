Multiple characters through Game of Thrones history have had rough rides, but none so much as Sansa Stark. Not only has she been in three forced relationships - Joffrey, Tyrion, and Ramsey - but the character was at the centre of the show’s most controversial scene.
Ever since that moment, rumours have been swelling regarding Sansa being pregnant with Ramsey’s child. Moments before feeding the bastard son to his own hounds, fans speculated the lines “You can’t kill me, I’m part of you now” implied she may be carrying his child.
Multiple cast members have been asked their thoughts on the insidious line, with Liam Cunningham - who plays Ser Davos - saying: “I think he’s saying he’s put himself into her head. That’s what I took from it.”
Famed spoilers website Watchers on the Wall have since debunked the theory, writing: “Last of all, I am enormously happy to report that Watchers on the Wall can put a certain “theory” to bed. If any in our readership believed a certain insistent rumour, the following may be a relief to hear: Sansa will NOT be (or get) pregnant in season seven.”
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
-
1/34 Ramsay Bolton
Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife
-
2/34 Tommen Baratheon
Jumped out of a window
-
3/34 Rickon Stark
Shot by Ramsay with an arrow
-
4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle
Stabbed by little birds
-
5/34 Loras Tyrell
Wildfire
-
6/34 Alliser Thorne
Hung
-
7/34 Olly
Hung #F*ckOlly
-
8/34 Walder Frey
Ticked off the list
-
9/34 Shaggydog
Head cut off
-
10/34 Summer
Ripped apart by White Walkers
-
11/34 High Sparrow
Wildfire
-
12/34 The Blackfish
Killed off-screen…
-
13/34 Hodor
Hold the door…
-
14/34 Trystane Martell
Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes
-
15/34 Leaf
Blown up saving Bran
-
16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy
Fed to the hounds
-
17/34 Balon Greyjoy
Thrown off a bridge by his brother
-
18/34 Lady Crane
Fell off a chair
-
19/34 Mace Tyrell
Wildfire
-
20/34 The Waif
Killed in the dark by Arya Stark
-
21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers
Fray pie
-
22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister
Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire
-
23/34 Lem Lemoncloak
Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound
-
24/34 Brother Ray
Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang
-
25/34 Three-Eyed Raven
Killed by the Night’s King
-
26/34 Margaery Tyrell
Wildfire
-
27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro
Burnt by the Mother of Dragons
-
28/34 Roose Bolton
Stabbed in the chest by his own son
-
29/34 Kevan Lannister
Wildfire
-
30/34 Smalljon Umber
Beaten by Tormund
-
31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun
That Goddamn Ramsay again
-
32/34 Osha
Throat slit by Ramsay
-
33/34 Doran Martell
Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand
-
34/34 Areo Hotah
Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand
Phew. Also, within the same report, the website detailed how a certain mini-family reunion will take place. More spoilers within. Game of Thrones returns for season seven in the summer of 2017.
- More about:
- Game of Thrones season 7
- Game of Thrones