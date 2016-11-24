Multiple characters through Game of Thrones history have had rough rides, but none so much as Sansa Stark. Not only has she been in three forced relationships - Joffrey, Tyrion, and Ramsey - but the character was at the centre of the show’s most controversial scene.

Ever since that moment, rumours have been swelling regarding Sansa being pregnant with Ramsey’s child. Moments before feeding the bastard son to his own hounds, fans speculated the lines “You can’t kill me, I’m part of you now” implied she may be carrying his child.

Multiple cast members have been asked their thoughts on the insidious line, with Liam Cunningham - who plays Ser Davos - saying: “I think he’s saying he’s put himself into her head. That’s what I took from it.”

Famed spoilers website Watchers on the Wall have since debunked the theory, writing: “Last of all, I am enormously happy to report that Watchers on the Wall can put a certain “theory” to bed. If any in our readership believed a certain insistent rumour, the following may be a relief to hear: Sansa will NOT be (or get) pregnant in season seven.”

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Phew. Also, within the same report, the website detailed how a certain mini-family reunion will take place. More spoilers within. Game of Thrones returns for season seven in the summer of 2017.