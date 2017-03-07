  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones season 7: New teasers released featuring Cersei

Another features Brienne's sword Oathbreaker

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
cersei-on-the-throne.jpg
HBO/SkyAtlantic

With season seven of Game of Thrones having been delayed past the usual April release period, fans are growing more and more impatient.

While HBO has yet to release a full trailer, we’ve seen a snippet of new footage: around five seconds, featuring Maisie Williams’ Arya, Sophie Turner’s Sansa and Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow.

Thanks to two newly unveiled ‘in Production Now’ clips, a little more has been released. The first merely sees Brienne of Tarth’s famous sword Oathbreaker handled by an unknown person. 

Fans are already speculating over whose hand is wielding the sword, many believing it not to be Brienne’s. But who? Podrick is one name being thrown around. Jaime as well (but unlikely). 

In a second clip, Lena Heady's Cersei having make-up applied while looking appropriately moody. 

Meanwhile, Ser Davos actor Liam Cunningham recently revealed Game of Thrones will likely return in July later this year while filming for season eight commences in September.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

  • 1/34 Ramsay Bolton

    Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

  • 2/34 Tommen Baratheon

    Jumped out of a window

  • 3/34 Rickon Stark

    Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

  • 4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle

    Stabbed by little birds

  • 5/34 Loras Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 6/34 Alliser Thorne

    Hung

  • 7/34 Olly

    Hung #F*ckOlly

  • 8/34 Walder Frey

    Ticked off the list

  • 9/34 Shaggydog

    Head cut off

  • 10/34 Summer

    Ripped apart by White Walkers

  • 11/34 High Sparrow

    Wildfire

  • 12/34 The Blackfish

    Killed off-screen…

  • 13/34 Hodor

    Hold the door…

  • 14/34 Trystane Martell

    Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

  • 15/34 Leaf

    Blown up saving Bran

  • 16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy

    Fed to the hounds

  • 17/34 Balon Greyjoy

    Thrown off a bridge by his brother

  • 18/34 Lady Crane

    Fell off a chair

  • 19/34 Mace Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 20/34 The Waif

    Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

  • 21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers

    Fray pie

  • 22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister

    Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

  • 23/34 Lem Lemoncloak

    Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

  • 24/34 Brother Ray

    Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

  • 25/34 Three-Eyed Raven

    Killed by the Night’s King

  • 26/34 Margaery Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro

    Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

  • 28/34 Roose Bolton

    Stabbed in the chest by his own son

  • 29/34 Kevan Lannister

    Wildfire

  • 30/34 Smalljon Umber

    Beaten by Tormund

  • 31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

    That Goddamn Ramsay again

  • 32/34 Osha

    Throat slit by Ramsay

  • 33/34 Doran Martell

    Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

  • 34/34 Areo Hotah

    Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Unlike previous seasons, there will be few episodes per season, the next containing just seven. No official release date has been announced by HBO, by Cunningham hinted at “something special happening” in the coming months for the premiere.

Comments