With season seven of Game of Thrones having been delayed past the usual April release period, fans are growing more and more impatient.
While HBO has yet to release a full trailer, we’ve seen a snippet of new footage: around five seconds, featuring Maisie Williams’ Arya, Sophie Turner’s Sansa and Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow.
Thanks to two newly unveiled ‘in Production Now’ clips, a little more has been released. The first merely sees Brienne of Tarth’s famous sword Oathbreaker handled by an unknown person.
Fans are already speculating over whose hand is wielding the sword, many believing it not to be Brienne’s. But who? Podrick is one name being thrown around. Jaime as well (but unlikely).
In a second clip, Lena Heady's Cersei having make-up applied while looking appropriately moody.
Meanwhile, Ser Davos actor Liam Cunningham recently revealed Game of Thrones will likely return in July later this year while filming for season eight commences in September.
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
Unlike previous seasons, there will be few episodes per season, the next containing just seven. No official release date has been announced by HBO, by Cunningham hinted at “something special happening” in the coming months for the premiere.
