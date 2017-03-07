With season seven of Game of Thrones having been delayed past the usual April release period, fans are growing more and more impatient.

While HBO has yet to release a full trailer, we’ve seen a snippet of new footage: around five seconds, featuring Maisie Williams’ Arya, Sophie Turner’s Sansa and Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow.

Thanks to two newly unveiled ‘in Production Now’ clips, a little more has been released. The first merely sees Brienne of Tarth’s famous sword Oathbreaker handled by an unknown person.

Fans are already speculating over whose hand is wielding the sword, many believing it not to be Brienne’s. But who? Podrick is one name being thrown around. Jaime as well (but unlikely).

In a second clip, Lena Heady's Cersei having make-up applied while looking appropriately moody.

Meanwhile, Ser Davos actor Liam Cunningham recently revealed Game of Thrones will likely return in July later this year while filming for season eight commences in September.

1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Unlike previous seasons, there will be few episodes per season, the next containing just seven. No official release date has been announced by HBO, by Cunningham hinted at “something special happening” in the coming months for the premiere.