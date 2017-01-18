  1. Culture
Game of Thrones season 7: Dead character to make a surprise return

It seems another character will be adopting his likeness

With Game of Thrones gearing to an end, it seems likely that we'll be seeing plenty of old faces returning (before being swiftly dispatched of as is the norm with the HBO fantasy series).

Such characters we wouldn't expect to see, however, are the ones that have already been killed off - and the keen-eyed folk over at Watchers on the Wall have noticed one such character will be reappearing.

The official agency résumé of actor David Bradley - who played Walder Frey, the villainous lord who assisted the Lannisters in massacring the Starks in season three's infamous 'Red Wedding' episode - is listed as appearing in the upcoming season despite being killed off in the season six finale at the hands of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

walder-frey.jpg
David Bradley as Walder Frey

This backs up previous rumours suggesting him and The Twins would be showing up again (it should be noted that the website incorrectly claims he appeared in season two as opposed to three). 

Considering Arya's now a dab hand at becoming the Faceless, it seems she'll be putting those skills to good use by 'becoming' Frey.

Other cast members returning for the upcoming season include  Bella Ramsay (Lyanna Mormont), Staz Nair (Qhono), and Tim McInnerny (Robett Glover).

Game of Thrones Season 7 footage features in HBO 2017 trailer

Just this week, HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed the way in which he believes the cable network should continue Thrones once it ends in 2018. Season seven will air this summer.

