With Game of Thrones gearing to an end, it seems likely that we'll be seeing plenty of old faces returning (before being swiftly dispatched of as is the norm with the HBO fantasy series).

Such characters we wouldn't expect to see, however, are the ones that have already been killed off - and the keen-eyed folk over at Watchers on the Wall have noticed one such character will be reappearing.

The official agency résumé of actor David Bradley - who played Walder Frey, the villainous lord who assisted the Lannisters in massacring the Starks in season three's infamous 'Red Wedding' episode - is listed as appearing in the upcoming season despite being killed off in the season six finale at the hands of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

David Bradley as Walder Frey

This backs up previous rumours suggesting him and The Twins would be showing up again (it should be noted that the website incorrectly claims he appeared in season two as opposed to three).

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







34 show all In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

































































1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Considering Arya's now a dab hand at becoming the Faceless, it seems she'll be putting those skills to good use by 'becoming' Frey.

Other cast members returning for the upcoming season include Bella Ramsay (Lyanna Mormont), Staz Nair (Qhono), and Tim McInnerny (Robett Glover).

Game of Thrones Season 7 footage features in HBO 2017 trailer

Just this week, HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed the way in which he believes the cable network should continue Thrones once it ends in 2018. Season seven will air this summer.