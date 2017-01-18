With Game of Thrones gearing to an end, it seems likely that we'll be seeing plenty of old faces returning (before being swiftly dispatched of as is the norm with the HBO fantasy series).
Such characters we wouldn't expect to see, however, are the ones that have already been killed off - and the keen-eyed folk over at Watchers on the Wall have noticed one such character will be reappearing.
The official agency résumé of actor David Bradley - who played Walder Frey, the villainous lord who assisted the Lannisters in massacring the Starks in season three's infamous 'Red Wedding' episode - is listed as appearing in the upcoming season despite being killed off in the season six finale at the hands of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).
This backs up previous rumours suggesting him and The Twins would be showing up again (it should be noted that the website incorrectly claims he appeared in season two as opposed to three).
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
-
1/34 Ramsay Bolton
Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife
-
2/34 Tommen Baratheon
Jumped out of a window
-
3/34 Rickon Stark
Shot by Ramsay with an arrow
-
4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle
Stabbed by little birds
-
5/34 Loras Tyrell
Wildfire
-
6/34 Alliser Thorne
Hung
-
7/34 Olly
Hung #F*ckOlly
-
8/34 Walder Frey
Ticked off the list
-
9/34 Shaggydog
Head cut off
-
10/34 Summer
Ripped apart by White Walkers
-
11/34 High Sparrow
Wildfire
-
12/34 The Blackfish
Killed off-screen…
-
13/34 Hodor
Hold the door…
-
14/34 Trystane Martell
Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes
-
15/34 Leaf
Blown up saving Bran
-
16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy
Fed to the hounds
-
17/34 Balon Greyjoy
Thrown off a bridge by his brother
-
18/34 Lady Crane
Fell off a chair
-
19/34 Mace Tyrell
Wildfire
-
20/34 The Waif
Killed in the dark by Arya Stark
-
21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers
Fray pie
-
22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister
Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire
-
23/34 Lem Lemoncloak
Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound
-
24/34 Brother Ray
Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang
-
25/34 Three-Eyed Raven
Killed by the Night’s King
-
26/34 Margaery Tyrell
Wildfire
-
27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro
Burnt by the Mother of Dragons
-
28/34 Roose Bolton
Stabbed in the chest by his own son
-
29/34 Kevan Lannister
Wildfire
-
30/34 Smalljon Umber
Beaten by Tormund
-
31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun
That Goddamn Ramsay again
-
32/34 Osha
Throat slit by Ramsay
-
33/34 Doran Martell
Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand
-
34/34 Areo Hotah
Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand
Considering Arya's now a dab hand at becoming the Faceless, it seems she'll be putting those skills to good use by 'becoming' Frey.
Other cast members returning for the upcoming season include Bella Ramsay (Lyanna Mormont), Staz Nair (Qhono), and Tim McInnerny (Robett Glover).
Just this week, HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed the way in which he believes the cable network should continue Thrones once it ends in 2018. Season seven will air this summer.
- More about:
- Game of Thrones
- Game of Thrones season 7