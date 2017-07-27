HBO gives Game of Thrones season 8 release date and episode length update: 'It's a big season'

All six scripts for the final season of Game of Thrones are now in.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys confirmed this at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour on Wednesday, but said a release date is still up in the air.

This is largely down the production schedule and logistics being tricky to nail as season 8 will be such a mammoth and unwieldy beast.

"It’s a big season," Bloys explained. "So they’re trying to get a sense of how long they’re going to take to film this."

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character







44 show all What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character





















































































1/44 Rory McCann Getty Images

2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

3/44 Cersei Lannister

4/44 Lena Headey Getty Images

5/44 Tyrion Lannister

6/44 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

8/44 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

9/44 Jon Snow

10/44 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

11/44 Sansa Stark

12/44 Sophie Turner Getty Images

13/44 Jaime Lannister

14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

15/44 Arya Stark

16/44 Maisie Williams Getty Images

17/44 Theon Greyjoy

18/44 Alfie Allen Getty Images

19/44 Brienne of Tarth

20/44 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

21/44 Bran Stark

22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

24/44 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

25/44 Missandei

26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

27/44 Varys

28/44 Conleth Hill Getty Images

29/44 Melisandre

30/44 Carice von Houten Getty Images

31/44 Samwell Tarly

32/44 John Bradley Getty Images

33/44 Gilly

34/44 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

35/44 Jorah Mormont

36/44 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/44 Davos Seaworth

38/44 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

40/44 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/44 Bronn

42/44 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Season 7 wasn't straightforward either - despite dropping from 10 episodes to 7 - it arrived six months later than usual as production needed to be pushed back to real world winter as winter arrived in Westeros.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will write the final four episodes of the show, but relatively little else is known about them.

With season 7's finale set to weigh in at 82 minutes, Bloys was asked about run times for season 8.

"I imagine they’ll be longer but … I’m not sure [how long]," he said. "We haven’t had that discussion yet because I don’t know how long the episodes are going to be. Two hours per episode seems like it would be excessive, but it’s a great show, so who knows?"

Follow Independent Culture on Facebook.