Earlier this year, HBO announced four Game of Thrones spinoffs are currently being written, author George RR Martin later adding how five projects are being worked on.

Martin has now written an in-depth blog post explaining exactly what’s happening, clarifying how five “successor shows” are being planned.

The author clarifies these stories will certainly not feature characters currently featured on the show: “We are not talking Joey or AfterMASH or even Frazier or Lou Grant… So all of you who were hoping for the further adventures of Hot Pie are doomed to disappointment.”

Writers Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland, and Carly Wray are all on board — the fifth will be revealed later by HBO — with Martin working with all four.

“[Each one] has visited me here in Santa Fe,” he writes, “some of them more than once, and we've spent days together discussing their ideas, the history of Westeros and the world beyond”

Game of Thrones season 7 photos







15 show all Game of Thrones season 7 photos



























1/15 First up is The Hound, who has a rough round the edges look that suggests he has taken up the Brotherhood without banners on their offer to join them. Excitingly, it looks as though he's headed into snowier territory with them to fight "the cold winds rising in the North".

2/15 Daeanerys and entourage arrive in Westeros. Is she looking up at Dragonstone, Targaryen stronghold and her new home?

3/15 Jon looks to be in a crypt and slightly sad (even for him). Is he learning about his true parentage at Winterfell?

4/15 Despite it involving the annually boring Sam and Gilly, this image is the most telling of them all. Reddit has, of course, already decoded what she is reading - a passage from The World of Ice and Fire. Specifically, it says: "and the followers of The Lord of Light claim that this hero was named Azor Ahai, and prophesy his return." This regards a very popular fan theory that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai, the chosen one.

5/15 Lyanna Mormont speaks at Winterfell. Being incredibly level-headed for her age, is she supporting Jon's assessment that the real battle is with the White Walkers? Littlefinger conspires in the background.

6/15 Meera looks tired from dragging Bran's ass through the snow. But, looking up, have they finally reached The Wall?

7/15 Arya is back but why is she in a tavern? Your guess is as good as mine here.

8/15 Littlefinger talks to Sansa in Winterfell, no doubt trying to turn her against one of her siblings.

9/15 Tormund and Brienne. Get a room already!

10/15 Ser Davos remains at Jon's side, which is nice. He's gotten himself a nice winter fur too!

11/15 Cersei and (a dispirited?) Jaime listen in the Throne room. Possibly to a Stark or Targaryen emissary explaining the White Walker threat?

12/15 Daenerys in her new Targ outfit in the Dragonstone throne room.

13/15 New threads for Varys

14/15 Little to read on Tyrion.

15/15 Same goes for Missandei, who faithfully remains at Daenerys' side in Westeros.

Martin admitted how “but I do think it's very unlikely that we'll be getting four (or five) series” as the TV business is a turbulent beast. “What we do have here is an order for four — now five — pilot scripts. How many pilots will be filmed, and how many series might come out of that, remains to be seen.”

Most revealing of all, however, are Martin’s final comments. He confirms none of the spin-offs will centre on Dunk & Egg — two characters the author has written multiple novels about — or Robert’s Rebellion. On Dunk & Egg, he writes: “I don't want to repeat what happened with Game of Thrones itself, where the show gets ahead of the books.”

Concerning Robert's Rebellion, Martin explains how viewers and book readers know all the events that transpired during the seismic event, concluding: “There would be no surprises or revelations left in such a show, just the acting out of conflicts whose resolutions you already know. That's not a story I want to tell just now; it would feel too much like a twice-told tale.”

Lastly, Martin confirms he’s still working on The Winds of Winter, juggling the next A Song of Ice and Fire instalment with the five shows, Fire and Blood (a planned complete history of House Targaryen), four new Wild Cards books, and multiple unannounced projects.

Meanwhile, season seven of Game of Thrones is fast approaching. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming HBO show.