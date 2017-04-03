"Go ahead, underestimate me. I've got it all figured out."

Netflix is bringing the radical entrepreneurial tale of Sophia Amoruso, founder of clothing company Nasty Gal, to screens; turning her New York Times best-selling book Girlboss into 13-half hour episodes filled with daring, determination, and more than a few setbacks.

Britt Robertson takes on the role of Amoruso, documenting her rags-to-riches journey from selling vintage clothes on eBay to, by age 27, founding her multi-million dollar fashion empire.

In a culture - both in film and TV - that so often glorifies the capitalising ruthlessness of men, or alternately explores their deeply embedded flaws, it's great to see a show that attempts to place the same lens on the world of businesswomen.

Though it would be ripe territory for exploration, it's unlikely the show will touch upon Nasty Gal's recent financial troubles, which resulted in the company filing for bankruptcy protection in the US, Amoruso stepping down as CEO, and the company eventually being purchased by BooHoo.

The show was created and executive produced by Kay Cannon (the Pitch Perfect series, 30 Rock), with Charlize Theron and Amoruso herself also acting as executive producers.

Girlboss premieres on 21 April.