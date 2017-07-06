The world has had a chance to get their teeth into season 1 of Netflix's GLOW by now, and as the keenest of viewers start to finish all 10 episodes, talk is turning to whether or not there'll be a second season.

There's no official word from Netflix yet, but it sounds like the cast are already preparing for shooting to resume.

"We’re really looking forward to getting back into training — all the women are," lead actor Alison Brie told The Hollywood Reporter.

"We all miss the wrestling. I’ve kept up my heavy lifting with my trainer and am just staying in top shape to be prepared.

"But it’s a little scary, too, how there is no end in sight about how good the moves have to be. They just have to get better and better!"

Co-creator Liz Flahive added that the female cast have actually become such competent pro wrestlers they have needed to rein in and "unlearn" their skills when playing their newbie characters.

"I have to tell you, they are all pretty good now," she said. "We had to hold as much back as we actually showed."