Restaurateur, food writer and novelist Prue Leith, presenter and writer Sandi Toksvig OBE and surrealist comedian Noel Fielding will be joining Paul Hollywood on The Great British Bake Off when it returns to screens later this year on Channel 4.

Leith will be helping Hollywood judge, while the unlikely duo of Fielding and Toksvig will take over hosting duties from Mel & Sue.

Here are all the comments from the people involved:

Noel Fielding: “GBBO is one of my favourite shows. I’ve always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It’s basically the double."

Prue Leith: "I am just so thrilled to be joining Paul, Sandi and Noel on the biggest show on TV and I cannot wait to see what the real stars of the show – the bakers – are going to create for us. It is such an honour to be part of The Great British Bake Off team."

Sandi Toksvig OBE: “It is an extraordinary honour to part of this national treasure of a show. Noel Fielding is one of the nicest guys in show business. The first time I met him I felt like I had met a rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh. The only down side is that he has much better dress sense that I do. I spend my daytimes on Channel 4 already so it will be a treat to be there in the evenings. I am so delighted to be working with Love Productions and Channel 4 on this best of British show.”

Paul Hollywood: “I could not be more delighted by who will be joining me on the show. Prue is a hugely respected culinary legend and Sandi and Noel are warm and utterly hilarious. I cannot wait to get back in the tent with the bakers.”

Channel 4 Chief Creative Officer Jay Hunt: “The Great British Bake Off will have a uniquely Channel 4 take when it airs this autumn. Paul and Prue have huge amounts of expertise and warmth. I’m looking forward to seeing them putting our great new bunch of amateur bakers through their paces. Sandi and Noel bring a fresh wit and quirkiness to the tent. It’s just the sort of innovative lineup audiences expect from Channel 4.”

Creator and Executive Producer for Love Productions Richard McKerrow: “We are honoured to have the esteemed Prue Leith join Paul as judge on GBBO and know that Sandi and Noel will bring plenty of fun and warmth to the tent. We cannot wait for them to meet our new batch of bakers. On your marks, get set, BAKE!”

