Watch out, Margot Robbie.

It seems as if FOX's Gotham are keen to capitalise on Harley Quinn's recent surge in popularity prompted by Robbie's scene-stealing take on the character in last year's Suicide Squad.

Though Quinn's appearance was somewhat inevitable considering the show's cavalcade of classic Batman villains and heroes (The Penguin, Catwoman, Harvey Dent, and Poison Ivy - they're all here); it's now been teased that she'll be making her timely introduction during this season's finale, with Gotham executive producer John Stephens stating (via TV Guide); "We might see [her] in Episode 22".

It's certainly the logical next step for the show, with Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) currently poised as a Joker-in-the-making, thanks to his impending return from the dead.

Fans have theorised that Quinn won't actually be a new character, but the new identity of Barbara Kean (Erin Richards); James Gordon's ex-fiancée who was driven to madness after being forced to kill her own parents, and briefly ending up in Arkham Asylum. Gotham has a habit of playing fast-and-loose with the mythologies of its characters, so it's entirely possible.

Suicide Squad Extended Cut Trailer

Stephens also teased that the character would be the "lauching point" for the central plot of season 4; so her first appearance seems like it'll be pretty dramatic in its nature.

Gotham airs Tuesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.