Following on from the release of brand new photos from the upcoming season of House of Cards, Netflix has released a brand new trailer showing President Frank Underwood hungrier for power than ever.

The trailer sees the brief return of several major characters - Doug Stamper, Will Conway, Tom Yates, Catherine Durant - but it's Underwood who takes centre stage, speaking the below ominous words to his wife, First Lady Claire (Robin Wright).

“The American people don’t know what’s best for them,“ he tells her. ”I do. I know exactly what they need.“

“They’re like little children, Claire. We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy mouths. Teach them right from wrong. Tell what to think and how to feel and what to want. They even need help writing their wildest dreams. Crafting their worst fears. Lucky for them, they have me. They have you.”

It seems Underwood has not bee shaken by events of the past season, believing he'll be the man to lead his country for the next six terms - the trailer finishes with him saying: “Underwood, 2016. 2020. 2024. 2028. 2032. 2036. One nation, Underwood,”

Another moment in the trailer seems to hint that Frank will embrace his bisexuality as well as return to his, let's say more violent ways.

House of Cards season 5 arrives on Netflix 30 May, capping what will be an extremely strong month for the streaming service which found itself at the centre of a hack at the weekend.