House of Cards season 5 just hit Netflix, here's what to expect

All 13 episodes of House of Cards season 5 were added to Netflix this morning, 30 May, as the joint-Underwood ticket election ramps up.

I caught the whole season on preview recently and can confirm it's still gripping and eminently binge-able (even if the pre-President Underwood seasons are my favourite); you can read my spoiler-free thoughts on the opening episode here.

Chapter 53's plot synopsis is as follows: "As Congress debates investigating Frank, he and Claire attempt to stoke fear of terrorism. Tom Yates continues his stay in the White House."

Without giving too much away, the character of Claire Underwood really comes into her own this season, Robin Wright honing her incredibly poised and commanding performance.

It's also quite a crazy, wacky season, which would have been odd, were the situation in the real life White House not also one that defies belief.



Watch episode 1 on Netflix here.