Netflix seems to be riding the Black Mirror wave with its latest original film iBoy, which updates the trope of someone gaining superpowers by being exposed to some kind of toxin or electric shock by having a boy end up with fragments of a smartphone in his brain after he is shot at by a gang.

Protagonist Tom (Bill Milner) consequently gets a ‘reality upgrade’, experiencing the world in a unique, heightened way.

Maisie Williams co-stars, and given her A-list status following Game of Thrones, you can bet her character ends up playing a big part in the film’s plot.

Miranda Richardson and Rory Kinnear also feature in iBoy, which launches globally on Netflix on 27 January, 2017.