Netflix seems to be riding the Black Mirror wave with its latest original film iBoy, which updates the trope of someone gaining superpowers by being exposed to some kind of toxin or electric shock by having a boy end up with fragments of a smartphone in his brain after he is shot at by a gang.
Protagonist Tom (Bill Milner) consequently gets a ‘reality upgrade’, experiencing the world in a unique, heightened way.
Maisie Williams co-stars, and given her A-list status following Game of Thrones, you can bet her character ends up playing a big part in the film’s plot.
Miranda Richardson and Rory Kinnear also feature in iBoy, which launches globally on Netflix on 27 January, 2017.
Here’s the official synopsis:
'Tom is an average teenager whose world is turned on its head when a violent encounter with local thugs leaves fragments of his shattered smartphone embedded in his brain. He wakes from a coma to discover that returning to normal teenage life is impossible because he has developed a strange set of superpowers. With these new powers he sets out to seek revenge on the gang, who also assaulted his best friend Lucy.'
