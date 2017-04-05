Idris Elba has launched a scathing attack on government cuts to housing benefits for young people.

The cut, which came into effect earlier this month, has abolished housing benefit for 18-21 year-olds who are out of work. The change which was first announced by David Cameron in 2015 is expected to push many vulnerable youngsters onto the streets.

The 43-year-old actor and musician, who was born and bred in Hackney in east London, condemned the benefit cuts at a fundraising gig for the housing charity Shelter. Elba opened the show by drawing attention to the plight of the 45,000 families who are currently homeless in the capital.

"It's 2017, there are 850 people here tonight but there's like at least 1,000 men and women on the streets tonight,” he told the audience.

“That’s f**krys, we need to do something about that, that’s why we’re here, that’s why we back Shelter.

"We have one of the strongest currencies in the world, why do we have 60,000 women and single mothers homeless that's f****y, that's b******t.

"The government is trying to take away housing allowances from 18-21-year-olds ... Seriously man. No one should be homeless it's f****** b******t. No one should be hungry.”

1/7 Family Breakdown Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

2/7 Complex needs Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

3/7 Deprivation Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing Getty Images/iStockphoto

4/7 Gang Crime Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/7 Exclusion From School Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/7 Leaving Care Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/7 Refugees Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

Skepta also performed at the event alongside fellow rappers A$AP Rocky, Shorty and JME. Skepta told the audience: "This is isn't about any celebrity giving back, this is about us all giving back.

"Everyone should give back, everyone."

The drastic change to housing benefits, which applies to new Universal Credit claims made after April 1, was included in the Conservative’s 2015 manifesto. For many young people, housing benefit is the only barrier between them and the streets and former British Prime Minister, Cameron, even previously admitted that "some of these young people will genuinely have nowhere else to live”.

Charities have pointed out that the axing of housing benefit will save virtually no money and exacerbate long-running problems of youth homelessness, disproportionately affecting LGBT people or those estranged from their families.

A quarter of the young homeless population in the UK identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans, according to a survey carried out in 2015 by the Albert Kennedy Trust.

The legislation does include a number of exemptions such as people classed as vulnerable, families, and those who have been in work for at least six months prior to claiming – as well as those carrying out at least 16 hours work a week.

When the policy was first announced the Conservatives initially pledged to axe housing benefits for 18-25 year-olds. However, at the last minute, it was dropped it to 18-21.