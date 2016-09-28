James Corden has raced against actor Owen Wilson and, err, nine-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt in the 100m.

The British comedian challenged the fastest man in the world to a showdown in the car park of the studio where The Late Late Show is filmed, with the rest of the crew also joining in.

Corden had teased the big race before it aired on Tuesday, posting a photo of him wearing a tight Jamaica running vest and spandex next to the athletic Bolt with a caption reading “It’s on…”. He later wrote, “I destroyed him, he didn’t stand a chance” to which the sportsman simply replied: “You’ve got jokes, I see.”



It goes without saying that Bolt won the race by a mile, while Wilson failed to compete after a false start saw him disqualified. Corden finished in a respectable 20th place.

Still, Corden and his guests did get to try on Bolt’s most recent gold medals during the interview segment, which saw him reveal a crush on Angelina Jolie and a fear of sharks.