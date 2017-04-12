Jimmy Kimmel has mocked United Airlines with a parody advert after the air company sparked global outrage for violently removing a passenger from an overbooked flight so staff could take his seat.

Footage of the incident, which took place at Chicago’s O’Hare International airport on a Louisville-bound flight, rapidly went viral on social media. David Dao, a 69-year-old doctor from Kentucky, was filmed with blood flowing from his chin afterwards, saying: “I want to go home, I want to go home”.

The talk show host launched into an acerbic attack on United during his late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared the spoof video for the airline to potentially use before take-off for future trips.

The video featured a flight attendant, armed with brass knuckle dusters, who warned customers what to expect when they arrive on board.

"We're United Airlines. You do what we say when we say, and there won't be a problem, capiche? If we say, 'You fly,' you fly. If not, tough s***," the female attendant says with a passive aggressive grin.

Man brutally dragged off United Airlines flight: "I want to go home"

"Give us a problem and we'll drag your ass off the plane, and if you resist, we'll beat you so badly you'll be using your own face as a flotation device. United Airlines: F*** You."

Kimmel himself also directly took aim at the airline during the show, joking that the forcible removal was reminiscent of his mother getting him out of bed back in school days.

He added: “I don't even understand this, by the way. I've been to 100 games in stadiums with 50,000 seats, they never sell the seat two times to one person, but for some reason, airlines cannot figure this out.”

For Kimmel, one of the worst aspects of the whole furore was the way United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz dealt with the situation.

In a statement released via Twitter, Mr Munoz said: "This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologise for having to re-accommodate these customers..."

The comedian, who hosted this year’s Oscars, quipped: "He said 're-accommodate.' This is like when we re-accommodated El Chapo in Mexico," Kimmel joked. "That is such sanitised, say nothing, take no responsibility corporate B.S. speak. I don't know how the guy who sent that tweet didn't vomit when he sent that out."

United Airlines initially asked for volunteers to give up their seats for the airline staff, offering $400 (£322) and then when no one came forward $800 (£645) per passenger. When no one agreed to leave the flight, the air company decided to select four passengers at random.

Three exited the plane, but the fourth refused, saying he had patients he needed to treat.

Three city aviation department security officers got on the plane and, after two officers tried to reason with the man, a third pointed at him “basically saying, 'Sir, you have to get off the plane,”' said Tyler Bridges, a passenger whose wife, Audra D Bridges, posted a video on Facebook.

One of the security officers could be seen grabbing the screaming man from his window seat, across the armrest and dragging him down the aisle by his arms. Other passengers on Flight 3411 are heard saying, “Please, my God,” ''What are you doing?“ ''This is wrong,” ''Look at what you did to him“ and ”Busted his lip.“

In a second statement later in the day, Mr Munoz apologised to employees.

"No one should ever be mistreated this way,” he wrote. “I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right.”