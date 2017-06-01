CNN has "terminated" an agreement with comedian Kathy Griffin to co-host its annual New Year's Eve programme after she posted and photo and video of herself holding up the fake severed head of President Trump.

Griffin made the following apology after the content provoked anger, which clearly wasn't enough:

“I sincerely apologize. I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far,” she said. “The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career; I will continue. I ask your forgiveness. (I’m) taking down the image. (I’m) going to ask the photographer to take down the image and I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.”

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Thanks Jake, but you didn't say if you thought @CNN should sever their ties to her and stop putting her on air. Let us know. Thx https://t.co/jaFmULmboZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin did not disclose the context for the stunt, which was part of a photo shoot with Tyler Shields, but pre-apology said she was "merely mocking the MOCKER IN CHIEF."

Griffin did not disclose the context for the stunt, which was part of a photo shoot with Tyler Shields, but pre-apology said she was “merely mocking the MOCKER IN CHIEF.”

The fake beheading drew criticism from Trump himself, who tweeted (not long before his now infamous 'covfefe'): "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"