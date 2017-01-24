Saturday Night Live staffer Katie Rich is no longer working on the show after controversy gathered around a tweet she posted about Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son.

“Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter,” she wrote during the inauguration, when a ton of memes were circulating about the boy.

Rich deleted the tweet a few hours later, but Trump supporters were still calling for an apology or dismissal.

SNL hasn’t officially commented on the situation, but a source told Deadline Rich was suspended immediately after the tweet and her suspension is indefinite. She had been writing for SNL for over three years.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

An apology tweet did arrive last night, with Rich writing: “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry.”

SNL has had Donald Trump firmly in its crosshairs recently - 11 February will see Alec Baldwin, who has been impersonating him, host the show for a 17th time.