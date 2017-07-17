It's been said that if Shakespeare were alive today, he'd be watching Love Island.

This is an assessment I happen to agree with, so Machiavellian are its romantic plots, but I'll admit that Shakespeare probably wouldn't have dug the show's dialogue.

Being shy and coy is Camilla's defining characteristic by this point, but on tonight's episode she will shock the house by revealing she had sex with fellow islander Jamie.

FIRST LOOK: Your mean tweets are revealed to the Islanders... Plus, one couple are DUMPED from the Island! 👋👋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FFrpbfpKob — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 17, 2017

Here's her very romantic morning-after conversation with Montana in full:

"Jamie put it in last night."

"Jamie put it what?"

"In."

"Put what in?"

"What do you think?"

"...No!"

She later elaborated: "I couldn't help myself. I haven't been in bed with a Calvin Klein model before...it was amazing."

One couple is set to leave the ITV2 show tonight, following a pretty cruel game involving contestants hearing viewer tweets about them.