Rapper and avid Love Island viewer Stormzy made a surprise appearance on the ITV2 show last night, interrupting Kem, Marcel and Chris aka 'Run KMC' as they rehearsed for a talent show.

A Stormzy cameo felt like it might be on the cards ever since one of his tweets was used during a 'tweets from the public' game earlier in the series.

The award-winning grime artist popped up on the TV in the villa, offering the boys some advice on their songwriting and reminding them they need to actually memorise their bars not just read them off their phones.

"Oh hey babe!" Olivia interjects, leaving Stormzy trying to hide given he suggested Chris leave Olivia in that aforementioned tweet.

"Yo Liv aaaagh," he apologised. "Oi Liv no hard feelings man, no hard feelings!"

Love Island is set to finish up its barnstorming 2017 series on Monday, with Camilla and Jamie favourites to win after Gabby and Marcel slipped in recent days.