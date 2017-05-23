Piers Morgan has been criticised after comments he made on Good Morning Britain about the Manchester attack.

The GMB co-host was interviewing actresses Sally Dynevor and Connie Hyde, who play Sally Mecalfe and Gina Seddon on Manchester-based show Coronation Street, about the events in the city that took place the night before.

Morgan said: "At some point there has to be a more concerted effort by the Muslim community to root out these people whose brains have been completely warped into thinking that this is the way they should be behaving."

Viewers said his approach to the interview was "irresponsible" and accused him of hate-mongering.

Piers Morgan is perpetuating a cycle of hate on public TV, and it is more disgusting than ever so soon after the attack. #ManchesterBombing — Chantel Gledhill (@catscannot) May 23, 2017

Piers Morgan should not allowed to be on TV - responding with hate and spreading fear is completely irresponsible. Love wins every time. — Alice Catherine (@aliceharan) May 23, 2017

So disgusted in how Piers Morgan is handling this #GMB interview with Corrie stars. Stop speculating and perpetuating hate BE PROFESSIONAL — Laliesha Ali (@LalieshaMich) May 23, 2017

Yes, well done them for telling me not to feel angry today. https://t.co/fDz8TvcWhC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017

Dynevor and Hyde have been praised for how they handled the comment, where they refuted Morgan's claims and said that "we have to carry on".

People running down stairs as they attempt to exit the Manchester Arena after a blast, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester

Helpers attend to people inside the Manchester Arena after a suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people

3/37 Armed officers guard outside a hotel near the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester, Britain EPA

4/37 Police officers are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England Reuters

9/37 Police and fans close to the Manchester Arena, after reports of an explosion Getty Images

10/37 There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed Getty Images

11/37 Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, at a concert in Manchester Arena AFP/Getty Images

12/37 Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena Getty Images

13/37 Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England AFP/Getty Images

14/37 Police deploy at scene of a reported explosion during a concert in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

15/37 An ambulance drives away from the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester Reuters

16/37 Police escort members of the public from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Getty Images

17/37 A woman sits in the street in a blanket near the Manchester Arena as police guard the area following reports of an explosion, in Manchester, Britain EPA

18/37 Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester Reuters

19/37 A Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) bomb disposal robot is unloaded outside the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester. At least 19 people have been confirmed dead and others 50 were injured, authorities said. It is being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise EPA

20/37 A Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) bomb disposal robot is unloaded outside the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester EPA

21/37 Members of the public receive treatment from emergency service staff at Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

22/37 Armed police after a suspected terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by US star Ariana Grande left 19 dead PA wire

23/37 Emergency services arrive close to the Manchester Arena in Manchester Getty Images

24/37 An amoured police vehicle patrols near Manchester Arena in Manchester Getty Images

25/37 A man carries a young girl on his shoulders near Victoria station in Manchester AFP/Getty Images

26/37 Police officers stand at the Miller Street and Corporation Street Crossroads, in front of the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England Getty Images

27/37 Police block a road near to the Manchester Arena in central Manchester, England AP

28/37 Armed police patrol near Victoria station in Manchester, northwest England. Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured after a suspected suicide bomber targeted fans leaving a concert of US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester Getty Images

29/37 Police forensic officers leave the Manchester Arena as they investigate the scene of an explosion in Manchester Getty Images

30/37 A forensic officer collects evidence on a walkway between Victoria station and Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester, Getty Images

31/37 A woman and a young girl wearing a t-shirt of US singer Ariana Grande talks to police near Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester, Getty Images

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Manchester City Council Leader Sir Richard Leese speak to the media outside Manchester Town Hall after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, as an explosion tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester

34/37 The media gather behind a police cordon in Manchester Getty Images

35/37 Flowers left close to the Manchester Arena, the morning after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, as an explosion tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester Danny Lawson/PA Wire

36/37 Ariana Grande concert attendees Karen Moore and her daughter Molly Steed, aged 14, from Derby, leave the Park Inn where they were given refuge after last night's explosion at Manchester Arena Getty Images

37/37 Signs saying 'We love Manchester' are displayed in a window in Manchester, England Getty Images

"I don't know if that [comment] is helping the families affected today," Hyde said. "I think this is anger and we should not think like that."

Morgan argued: "I think anger is the right emotion, I do."

Dynevor then said: "We cannot do that. This was just one individual. It's very rare and we cannot allow this to stop us. We have to carry on.

"I woke up this morning and couldn't believe it. But we have to think of all the wonderful things people did last night. The way that people were coming out to help one another was amazing.

"Love has to come through, not hate. We have to remember all the good things people are doing and not concentrate on the hate."

Much love for @sallydynevor and @ConnieSHyde on how they handled you know who on GMB this morning. He doesn't speak for anyone but himself. — Ryan James (@RyanJL) May 23, 2017

Also I'm sure I'm not alone this morning when I say thank you to @sallydynevor. A voice of reason and love in the face of jingoism. — Adeel Amini (@adeelamini) May 23, 2017

22 people were killed in the attack at Manchester Arena and 59 others injured. Police have said that children are among the dead.

The attacker, whom police say was on his own, died in the explosion from what is said to have been a home-made bomb.

Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack, making it the deadliest to occur on UK soil since the 7/7 suicide bombings in July 2005, where 52 people were killed.

For information on how you can help victims and their families read here.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.