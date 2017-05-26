An episode of Doctor Who set to air on 28 May has been edited out of respect for victims of the Manchester bombing.

The excerpt was removed from upcoming story 'The Pyramid at the End of the World', which the Radio Times reports makes passing references to terrorism.

While the discussion is part of a more general conversation about threats to Earth, the BBC decided that as a matter of sensitivity it should be removed.

A spokesperson told Radio Times: "Following the tragic events in Manchester, we have made a small episode to this week's episode of Doctor Who.

The remainder of the episode will not be changed and will air on its scheduled slot at 7.45pm on 25 May on BBC1.

The Manchester attack has resulted in several changes to TV, film and music schedules for the week.

On TV, new drama Broken was replaced on BBC1 by an episode of Blue Planet, while Channel 4 programme Ackley Bridge was edited to remove a hoax bomb plot storyline.

London premieres for Wonder Woman, The Mummy and Orange Is The New Black were cancelled in the wake of the attack.

Performances by artists including Take That, Blondie and Ariana Grande have also been suspended.