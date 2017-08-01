Mary Berry will soon return to TV screens with a brand new BBC1 cookery show.

The Great British Bake Off is now merely a shadow in her mind, as The Radio Times reports the former judge will be "returning to her first love" and acting as lead judge on a new TV competition series, Britain's Best Cook.

With the aim to "test the real-life expertise of truly great home cooks", the series seems to be riffing off a similar base as Bake Off in pitching amateur chefs against each other, as the show "will celebrate the food people make their loved ones every single day".

The eight-part series will focus largely on the major dishes that have come to "define modern British home cooking", alongside well-loved classics; so expect the likes of pork crackling, chicken pie, and chocolate pudding.

The show will be presented by Claudia Winkleman, while Berry herself will be joined by a second judge, though they're yet to be secured.

Berry said: “I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on. This series is going to encourage proper home cooking which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start. Claudia, for me, is the icing on the cake."

The BBC said: "At a time when British cooking has never been more varied, inspiring or of such high quality, this series will test the real-life expertise of truly great home cooks and will celebrate the food people make for their loved ones every single day."

"Returning to her first love, with more than 75 cookery books to her name, Mary Berry's authority in the home kitchen is beyond question and she is the natural choice for the lead judge."

Berry's decision to stick by the BBC after Bake Off's purchase by Channel 4 has seen her plentifully rewarded by the network; this year saw her BBC2 show Mary Berry Everyday air, with BBC1's Mary Berry's Secrets from Britain's Great Houses upcoming.

Britain's Best Cook will debut on BBC1 next year.