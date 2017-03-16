For a modest show with seemingly modest ambitions, Aziz Ansari’s Master of None became a huge hit in 2015, seeing Aziz’s character Dev navigating the world of modern romance while taking a sideways look at race and gender.

A second season was a certainty, but now we know exactly when it will arrive, the comedian writing on Twitter: “Master of None Season 2 premieres May 12th on Netflix.”

Here’s the official season 2 synopsis from Netflix:

'After traveling abroad, Dev returns to New York to take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him.'

Master of None Season 2 premieres May 12th on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/nqqogKPnrm — Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) March 15, 2017

The teaser trailer sees Dev and Arnold (Eric Wareheim) riding mopeds through what looks to be rural Italy, suggesting he did make it out there to attend pasta school.

Aziz conceived the show, which co-stars Noel Wells, Lena Waithe, Eric Wareheim, and Kevin Yu, like one of his stand-up routines, with each episode focusing on a different topic.