Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain to tour Britain in new BBC series

Last year, The Great British Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain signed a deal with the BBC to front numerous programmes over the coming years.

The broadcaster revealed Hussain would be making the BBC her “home”, adding she will continue on The One Show while developing "other exciting programme ideas”.

Finally, we have word of what exactly the BBC and Hussain have planned. Her first show - Nadiya's British Food Adventure - will see the baker undertake a road trip around Britain over eight episodes, visiting a different region in each.

Speaking about the show, Hussain said: “Our country's regional cuisine is much more than tried and tested traditional dishes - there are quirky and clever food producers out there who are reinventing British food in unique and exciting ways.

"I can't wait to meet these local food heroes, to find inspiration in the most unusual food stories and unlikely ingredients and then come up with some brand new recipes in the kitchen, adding my own special twist.”

Best Great British Bake Off innuendos







6 show all Best Great British Bake Off innuendos









1/6 'Dip your cherries in the dough and off we go!' Baking offers so many opportunities for naughty jokes - and Mel and Sue take full advantage

2/6 'Bakers! Stop nozzling your princesses!' Hosts Mel and Sue offer up a relentless stream of puns and innuendos every week, much to Paul Hollywood's feigned despair (he loves it really)

3/6 'Was that leakage?' There's a lot of talk of 'leakage' on the Bake Off these days. Most puzzling.

4/6 'The crimp is critical to stop any leakage from the meat' Paul and Richard are full of innuendos as Mary Berry looks on pretending not to find it amusing

5/6 'Stop touching your dough balls!' The BBC have been tweeting their 'innuendo of the week' throughout the series

6/6 'It's got to be risen and rested before it goes in' Oh stop it Paul...

Hussain recently fronted The Chronicles of Nadiya, a show in which she traveled to Bangladesh to trace her culinary roots.