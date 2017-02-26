Game of Thrones actor Neil Fingleton has died aged 36 after suffering from heart failure on Saturday (25 February) night, according to reports.

The star was named Britain’s tallest man in 2007 and played Mag the Mighty in the fantasy series, the character best known for his heroic death during the Battle of Castle Black.

Fingleton - who also had a career as a professional basketball player - was also known for his roles in Avengers: Age of Ultron, X-Men: First Class and Doctor Who, in which he played villain The Fisher King.

Fingleton in Game of Thrones

A statement posted on the Tall Persons Club group Facebook page on Sunday read: “Sadly it has come to our attention that Neil Fingleton, Britain’s Tallest Man, passed away on Saturday.

“Neil became Britain’s Tallest Man in 2007 passing the height of Chris Greener.

“Neil started off in basketball in the USA before becoming a actor and starring in the X-men first class and also recently in the Game of Thrones.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family.”

Tributes have started appearing on social media.

Game of Thrones fan Gary Windle tweeted a picture of himself with the actor and wrote: “Rip to the giant that is Neil Fingleton, Mag the Mighty, Game of Thrones, rest in peace mate, gutted.”

Paul Nilsen posted: “RIP Neil Fingleton – basketball player and Game Of Thrones actor. Just 36 years old. Thoughts with his family & friends [a Durham lad as well].”

Additional reporting by PA.