When a Netflix binge takes over, there’s not much that any of us can do about it. You know that really, you should get off the sofa and do something more ‘productive’, but the urge to watch just one…more…episode of your new favourite series is simply too strong to resist.

Fortunately, you now have an excuse the next time your parent, pal or significant other tells you you’re a slob with no life goals because Netflix has released the results of a scientific study that reveals the specific episodes that suck you into telly addiction.

The online streaming service has been analysing its subscriber data to find out what it is that keeps viewers glued to the screen, with mysteries, crime dramas and romance key to getting us hooked. Let’s take a look at the exact moment you became a helpless Netflix zombie:

Want more details of what on earth happens in these episodes to make us surrender all control? Or go on then but, of course, be prepared for spoilers:

American Horror Story: Murder House, 4

Two of the house's previous residents, interior designers Chad and Patrick, give the Harmons decorating advice.

Between, 4

A teacher who turns 22 fears she may be the next victim of the Virus. Chuck punishes a kid that wrecks a car, Melissa searches for Wiley and her baby.

Club de Cuervos, 5

Felix considers an offer from a rival team, Chava tries to impress a cute reporter and Isabel makes a new friend.

Fuller House, 4

Jackson tries to help Ramona at school but that lands them both in trouble and leads to a disagreement between DJ and Kimmy over parenting styles.

Gilmore Girls, 7

Rory shares a romantic moment with Dean, but doesn't tell Lorelai. When Lorelai hears about it from Mrs. Kim, she invites Dean over for movie night.

Gotham, 6

When a killer starts targeting the first born of Gotham’s elite, Bullock faces traumatic memories from a nearly identical case.

How to Get Away With Murder, 3

A soccer mom arrested for a petty crime turns out to be a terrorist; Annalise represents a college football star linked to Lila's disappearance.

iZombie, 3

The hit-and-run death of a mild-mannered suburban dad takes a surprising turn. Liv grapples with human emotions for Major.

Jane the Virgin, 6

Jane drifts away from Michael and towards Rafael. As she get closer to her father, she must cope with his nasty step-daughters, who attend her school.

Jessica Jones, 4

A new case demands attention as Jessica tries to find out who's spying on her for Kilgrave. Trish's radio show yields unexpected consequences.

Krysten Ritter shows a thug what she's made of in Jessica Jones (Netflix)

Love, 3

Gus faces a make-or-break situation at work, while Mickey navigates a dicey new dynamic with her boss.

Making a Murderer, 4

An unexpected confession casts doubt on Steven's role in the murder case, but the new suspect gives conflicting accounts of what occurred.

Marseille, 4

With the party in turmoil, Barres gets bolder in his attacks.Taro makes a startling discovery about his rival’s past.

Master of None, 4

Dev has a series of eye-opening experiences after he encounters some casual racism in TV auditions.

Narcos, 4

Despite a new extradition treaty, the U.S puts more money into fighting communism, creating new challenges for Murphy and Pena on the hunt for Pablo.

Pablo Escobar is played by Wagner Moura in Netflix original Narcos (Netflix)

Orphan Black, 3

After hitting the road with Felix, Sarah and Kira are forced to seek refuge at the home of one of Sarah’s former lovers.

Prison Break, 4

Michael obtains some caustic chemicals to help in his escape plan. Later, his new cellmate Haywire develops a fascination with Michael’s tattoo.

Scream, 3

Just as the killer challenges her to a dangerous game, Emma learns that her mother has been keeping more secrets.

Stranger Things, 3

An increasingly concerned Nancy looks for Barb and finds out what Jonathan’s been up to. Joyce is convinced Will is trying to talk to her.

Teen Wolf, 3

Scott's first date with Allison ends up in the confusion of the dreaded “group date” with Lydia and Jackson in tow.

The Get Down, 3

Disgraced record producer Jackie Moreno wants to shepherd Myleene’s singer career. Boo-Boo plays a rare bootleg tape at a party, inviting trouble.

The Get Down tells the story of the birth of hip hop in 70s New York (Netflix)

The Good Wife, 5

Alicia and Will have only 72 hours to prove that a freight train crash was caused by the train company and not the engineers.

The Ranch, 4

Colt smooths things over with Abby. When Maggie drags Beau to The Marriott for a romantic evening, the guys have some fun back at the house.

Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, said: “We’ve always known there is a commonality to great stories. The internet allows us to share these stories with audiences wherever they may be and what we see from the data is how similar our members watch and respond.

“The hooked findings give us confidence that there is an appetite for original and unique content, which is why we’re excited to deliver variety in stories to our members, whether they’re political dramas from France or musical dramas from the Bronx.”

Netflix is famous for keeping its viewing figures a well-guarded secret, with its CEO Reed Hastings insisting that it “doesn’t matter what everyone else loves the most, it matters what you or I love the most”. The real reason though, obviously, is because it is “competitive information that tells HBO what kind of shows to produce”.

So there you have it, your dodgy binging habits are safe.