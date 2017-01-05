Netflix is commissioning rampantly right now, and today it announces its first Korean original series Love Alarm, which will be adapted from the webtoon by Kye Young Chon, one of South Korea’s most popular comic authors.

Chon is known for her idiosyncratic take on modern romance, and the premise of Love Alarm sounds like something straight out of a Black Mirror episode (which happens to now also be a Netflix original):

'The story revolves around an unknown developer releasing an app that will tell the user if someone within 10 meters has romantic feelings for them, which greatly disrupts society.'

The series will consist of 12 episodes and be produced by newly-formed company Hidden Sequence.

“We want Love Alarm, the TV series, to exhibit the liveliness and expression of emotions, with visual treatments that will reflect Ms Chon’s vision when she created the story,” Jaemoon Lee of Hidden Sequence commented.

Erik Barmack, VP of International Originals at Netflix, added: “It is an honor for Netflix to collaborate with a great storyteller like Ms Chon and a visionary producer like Mr. Lee for our very first Korean original production. Working together, we look forward to transforming this wildly imaginative story into a top-quality drama series for over 86 million Netflix members around the world.”

Love Alarm is expected to launch in over 190 countries in 2018.