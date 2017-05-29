The latest Netflix true-crime series to take the world by storm is The Keepers, a seven-part series focused on the unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik.

Baltimore nun Cesnik was murdered at the age of 26 in 1969 and, to this day, both the identity of her killer and cause of death have been shrouded in secrecy.

Viewers have been stunned by the twists and turns of the investigation that was spearheaded by Gemma Hoskins and Abbie Schaub, two former students of Archbishop Keough, the school where Cesnik taught at the time of her death.

Many articles have gone so far as claimed that the Ryan White-directed series is even superior to Netflix's other true crime sensation, Making a Murderer.

Finished watching The Keepers on Netflix. I don't think I've been this shaken by anything I've ever watched. Its truly haunting. — Katie Brown (@katiebhockey) May 25, 2017

THE KEEPERS: humane, creepy, sad, infuriating, makes you absolutely adore those two self-styled detectives. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) May 27, 2017

#thekeepers shows how incredibly strong and determined women can be. One of the best documentaries I've ever watched. @the_keepers — Lalalansbury (@lalalansbury) May 25, 2017

The Keepers is better than Making a Murderer, unbelievable. — Robyn (@nyborwilson) May 29, 2017

Just finished The Keepers documentary, it's so good, even better than Making A Murderer and I loved that as well, highly recommend. — Tyler Johnson (@TylerC_Johnson) May 29, 2017

All episodes of The Keepers are available to watch on Netflix now.