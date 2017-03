Once upon a time these Netflix coming-and-goings lists were a bit dry, focusing on the transient streaming of films like Happy Gilmore, but now that Netflix is commissioning so many of its own films and TV shows, there's a lot to get your teeth into each month.

The headline arrivals for April 2017 are Better Call Saul season 3, The Get Down season 2. Dear White People, Sand Castle (Henry Cavill war drama) Billy Nye Saves the World, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On (Rashida Jones' porn doc) and new stand-ups from Louis CK and Kevin Hart.

Here's the list in full:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

THE GET DOWN

Part 2

07/04/17

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000: THE RETURN

14/04/17

GIRLBOSS

21/04/17

TALES BY LIGHT

21/04/17

BILL NYE SAVES THE WORLD

21/04/17

DEAR WHITE PEOPLE

28/04/17

LAS CHICAS DEL CABLE

28/04/17

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES - WEEKLY EPISODES

DESIGNATED SURVIVOR

Season 1

06/04/17 - New episodes every Thursday

ONCE UPON A TIME

Season 6

05/04/17- New episodes every Wednesday

iZOMBIE

Season 3

05/04/17- New episodes every Wednesday

RIVERDALE

Season 1

07/04/17 - New episodes every Friday

BETTER CALL SAUL

Season 3

11/04/17 - New episodes every Tuesday

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

WIN IT ALL

07/04/17

SANDY WEXLER

14/04/17

EL FARO DE LAS ORCAS

07/04/17

SAND CASTLE

21/04/17

TRAMPS

21/04/17

THE 101-YEAR-OLD MAN WHO SKIPPED OUT ON THE BILL AND DISAPPEARED

25/04/17

BEFORE I WAKE

28/04/17

SMALL CRIMES

28/04/17

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

HOT GIRLS WANTED: TURNED ON

21/04/17

CASTING JONBENET

28/04/17

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

LOUIS C.K. 2017

04/04/17

KEVIN HART: WHAT NOW?

11/04/17

MOVIES

LOOK WHO'S TALKING

01/04/17

GHOSTBUSTERS 2

05/04/17

HARRY BROWN

06/04/17

THE REMAINS OF THE DAY

12/04/17

HOW I SPENT MY SUMMER VACATION (GET THE GRINGO)

21/04/17

LONG NIGHTS SHORT MORNINGS

24/04/17

DONNIE BRASCO

26/04/17

THE LONGEST YARD

26/04/17

BBC SHOWS

ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS SPECIALS: GAY (2002)

31/03/17

HOW TO BE ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS (1995)

31/03/17

LAST TANGO IN HALIFAX

Seasons 1-3

31/03/17

WAR AND PEACE (2016)

31/03/17

CALL THE MIDWIFE

Season 5

31/03/17

MIRANDA

Season 2

31/03/17

UNCLE

31/03/17

GETTING ON

Seasons 1-3

01/04/17

DOCTOR FOSTER

07/04/17

OTHER SHOWS

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS

Season 7, Part B (Final Season)

19/04/17

New episodes every Wednesday

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE

Season 9 - New episodes available weekly

25/03/17

DOCUMENTARIES

TICKLING GIANTS

10/04/17

BEYOND ALL BOUNDARIES

01/04/17

SPRINGSTEEN & I

01/04/17